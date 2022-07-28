The Contenders: Episcopal Knights

Following the departure of legendary head coach Amanda Watts, who led the Knights to two SPC championships since 2017 and spent the last 10 years establishing Episcopal as a volleyball powerhouse in Houston, Episcopal brought in another elite coach in Cydryce McMillian.

McMillian comes to Episcopal after leading St. Agnes Academy to State Championships in two of the last three seasons, and a State Runner-Up finish in 2020. Even more, McMillian will have plenty of talent to help ease her move.

Returning for the Knights are junior outside hitter Ally Frailey, senior middle blocker Ava Harrington, senior middle Farah Farooq and senior hitter/defensive specialist Emma Poirot. Junior libero Mykayla McMillian, junior right- side hitter/middle blocker Jenniya Lane and junior setter/right side hitter Tiara Gordon will also have a substantial say in the team’s success this year.