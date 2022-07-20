LEAVING LEGACIES: Legends of the Fall from Concordia Lutheran

At Concordia Lutheran High School, the Class of 2022 was an impressive group that walked across the stage in May and brought a close to successful careers. Get to know some of legends of the fall from Concordia Lutheran.

Tate Elder: Football, Track & Field

Photo by Justin Hartojo

Tate Elder

Tate Elder was Mr. Versatility for the Crusaders.

The senior was a first- team, all-state selection as a defensive back and a second-teamer at running back.He also returned kicks for Concordia Lutheran.

On the oval, he helped lead his relay team to TAPPS State a year ago.

His leadership in both sports was also his calling card.

Sophia Keene: Volleyball - Baylor Signee

Photo by Justin Hartojo

Sophia Keene

The four-year starter dominated the TAPPS volleyball landscape since her freshman season.

Keene helped lead the Crusaders to the State Final Four four times in her career.

She will bring instant offense to the Baylor Bears.

Will Karim: Cross Country, Track & Field

Photo by Justin Hartojo

Will Karim

Will Karim has been the face of the Crusader Cross Country and Track & Field teams over the past few years.

The senior earned the Junior Crusader Award a year ago for his accomplishments in athletics and in the classroom.

Most recently, he finished 14th overall with a time of 17:24 in the 5K at the TAPPS Cross Country State Meet in the fall.

He will run at Savannah College.

Ava Zindler: Cross Country, Track & Field

Photo by Justin Hartojo

Ava Zindler

The Concordia Lutheran Crusaders finished fourth overall in the 2021 TAPPS Cross Country State Meet.

Leading the way was Ava Zindler, who took on more of a leadership role this season.

Zindler finished her career with a pair of Top 15 finishes. She signed with Southern Arkansas.

