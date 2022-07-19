SETTING THE BAR: Klefstad Continues Success as Elite Pole Vaulter

Ryley Klefstad Takes It Old School.

When asked what his walk-up song would be as he prepared for a big jump? You guessed it, “Jump” by Van Halen circa 1983.

1983?

His answer is apropos seeing his life is “90-percent pole vaulting”.

“I really got into the sport in the seventh grade,” he said. “My neighbor jumped for Sam Houston State and she really introduced me to the club side of the sport. I fell in love with it.”

He was sort of built for it having been a competitive gymnast up until the sixth grade, giving him a great foundation of speed, strength, body- control and explosion.

Klefstad continued working on his craft going into high school and won the TAPPS 6A State Championship as a sophomore in 2021. He finished with silver in 2022, tying Owen Williamson of Bishop Lynch at 15-feet. Williamson cleared the height in fewer vaults to earn gold.

The junior will be back in 2023 to try and get his title back.

“Another State Title would be nice,” he said. “It’s just more motivation. I like to think I thrive under pressure, not crack under it.”

For now, Klefstad hits the summer circuit with high expectations.

“My PR is 16-6 and my goal is to go 17-6,” he said.

If he hits anywhere near that mark, he will be a super-recruit.

“That’s the goal,” he said. “With all the time I’ve put into this, being able to do this at the college level is my current goal. As long as that happens, I’ll be happy.”