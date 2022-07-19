Marucci Elite: Herndon paying huge dividends

Michael Herndon enters his senior season at Concordia Lutheran with huge expectations after a solid summer playing for Marucci Elite Texas.

The big lefty pitcher/outfielder consistency touched 88-miles-per-hour and was on a tear at the plate. The recruiting calls started heating up as he looks for a college landing spot.

“The calls really started coming in over the last month,” he said. “My goal is to play for a big-name college program in front of a lot of people. I can put in some innings on the mound but can also come up and hit some bombs if needed.”

He comes from a baseball pedigree – his father Adam -- who played for the Rice Owls in their World Series hay day. Adam played with the likes of Lance Berkman and Jose Cruz Jr., and for legendary coach Wayne Graham.

“My dad has taught me everything I know when it comes to baseball,” he said. “We have some batting cages in the back yard and he will throw batting practice for hours. My buddies will come over and hit with him too.”

Catching on with Marucci last summer was a little coincidental. His friend Owen Collins asked him to come out and play with the team… they needed a player. The rest was history.

“His coaches were former Big Leaguers Adam Dunn and Aaron Hill,” he said. “I learned a lot from them and ended up going like 7-for-10 over the weekend. They hit the phones for me calling coaches. I was the ‘pick-up kid’. I thought, if they are doing this for me, what are they doing for their full-time players? I’ve been with them ever since.”

Herndon now plays for Marucci coach Ronnie Thames, who has also been instrumental in his development.

“Coach Thames knows everyone,” he said. “He knows what colleges are looking for and he shoots you straight.”

Off the diamond, Herndon is an avid fisherman and golfer. His other big passion is cars.

“I’m obsessed. I’d be a great car salesman if baseball didn’t work out,” he laughed. “I love lifted Chevy trucks, Corvettes and Nissan GT-Rs. I really have too many favorites to pick from.”

With a strong finish this summer and a big senior year at Concordia, Herndon hopes to have his pick of baseball paths to choose from for years to come.