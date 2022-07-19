LEAVING A LEGACY: LSA Seniors Reflect as They Head to Next Level

At Lutheran South Academy, the Class of 2022 was an impressive group that walked across the stage in May and brought a close to successful careers. Eight of those seniors graced the cover of this edition. VYPE got to know them better.

Xavier Edwards: Football - Army

Xavier Edwards

THE ARMY LIFE HAS BEEN THE ONE XAVIER EDWARDS GREW UP KNOWING.

It was the life his father Wilbert chose for 24 years serving in the United States Army. Now, Xavier will follow in his father’s footsteps.

At West Point – attending the academy and playing linebacker for Army football.

“There’s a lot of people in my family that are in the service. They inspired me to go in,” Edwards said. “I’m very honored because my dad was in the military, and I’ll be an officer when I get out. I want to serve my country.”

For Xavier, football has always been his sport.

This past season, Xavier was named first-team, all-state and earned an academic all-state nod as well. He led the team with 105 total tackles, averaging 9.5 per game and five tackles for loss. Along with those, he collected a pair of sacks, interceptions and fumble recoveries.

“My coaches always ask me what’s my why in football,” he said. “The why is even when you’re having a bad day, football will never change on you.”

So, Xavier is following in his father footsteps, playing football at the next level and being a part of one of the top college football rivalry games in the nation – Army versus Navy.

“I see it on TV and there’s a lot of people that show up to the game,” he said. “Always talking Army-Navy game. It’s a big-time rivalry.

Chase Ferguson: Swimming - Bucknell

Chase Ferguson

AS CHASE FERGUSON PREPARED TO BOARD A BUS TO HEAD TO THE TAPPS STATE SWIM MEET IN 2021, THE THEN-LSA JUNIOR RECEIVED BAD NEWS – HE HAD TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.

Due to the positive test, Ferguson was held back and could not compete for a second-straight TAPPS Division II State Championship with his teammates.

A mere 365 days later, Ferguson got sweet redemption, helping lead Lutheran South Academy to the 2022 TAPPS Division II State Championship, the second of his illustrious career.

“It’s definitely a pretty cool feeling,” Ferguson said. “Going from State Champions sophomore year, not being able to do it last year and come back this year was huge for us and meant a lot.

“That’s the way to go out.”

Ferguson, who is signed to swim at Bucknell University, worked this year to be a leader for his teammates as they chased the crown, but with a dose of major positivity.

“[Get them] excited for the grind, bringing the team together and having a lot of positivity,” he said. “If we could just get that ball rolling, it leads to really good results.”

At State, Ferguson took silver in the 100-yard freestyle (48.75) and gold in the 100-yard backstroke (52.72).

As far as his best memory swimming for the Pioneers?

“Winning State sophomore year, we did not expect that going in at all,” Ferguson said with a smile. “We just went in, performed our best and then some people swam up and we won the whole thing. It was wild.

...

