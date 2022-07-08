FOR BUSTER: SPX Rugby Saves Stray Dog, Becomes A Part Of Team

AS THE ST. PIUS X RUGBY TEAM PRACTICED AT A PARK IN APRIL ,THEY ENCOUNTERED A STRAY DOG . IT WAS APPARENT THAT IT DIDN’ T HAVE A HOME AND LOOKING FOR FOOD.

“He’s dirty, we saw him but he was friendly with us right away,” Grant String fellow said.

After playing with the dog for a short while, the rugby team watched as it wandered into a nearby yard, where two other dogs chained in the yard began to get aggressive.

The Panthers’ rugby players watched as all-of-a-sudden the dog began to be attacked by the other dogs and they stepped in. Burke Battenfield contacted his sister, who works with the Animal Justice League.

“This is a volunteer-driven organization which helps address fostering for dogs and cats,” said Maggie Munyon, Director of Communications for St Pius X High School. “They got a hold of them and they helped provide guidance and support as the boys wanted to get him medical attention.

“They took him to a 24-hour hospital, got his wounds taken care of, and then again worked with the Animal Justice League for guidance on fostering.”

The St. Pius X rugby team instantly fell in love with“Buster” as they named him. String fellow and his family immediately took Buster in and started taking care of the dog.

As the 2022 rugby season progressed, Buster became a mainstay on the sidelines for the Panthers. The team would chant “For Buster” before games and initiated him as the official team mascot.

Buster quickly won the hearts of many in the Houston community and became a local celebrity in the St. Pius X High School community.

“It’s really special,” Hayden Llorens reflects. “He’s a fighter.We’re fighters, so we are all just trying to stay in the fight and win.”