Top of the Class: Top DE/EDGE of the ‘23 Class

In our current series we continue to take a look at the top football recruits of the 2023 class in the state of Texas. This week we move to the edge to look at the top Defensive End and Edge Rushers of the 2023 class

**Rankings reflected as of July 6th **

**Positions from 247Composite**

**Stats gathered from Max Preps**

Derion Gullette- Marlin: The Senior comes in as the top rated DE/Edge in the 23 class though Gullette himself is a versatile athlete (he could easily be a top rated LB if desired) and had over 1400 receiving yards to go along with his 125 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 recovered for a touchdown and 2 interceptions. He is currently down to his Top 7 schools (A&M, Texas, Miami, Alabama, Ohio State, Florida and Oklahoma) and will be a big pick up for the program he picks.

I just want to say thank you to all the coaches that have been recruiting me! But after long talks with my family , this is where I am in my recruitment! Still 100 percent open ! pic.twitter.com/1WO46VEPxt — Derion Gullette ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DerionGullette) May 26, 2022

Isaiah Crawford- Post: The 4-Star DE/Edge, who is committed to Texas Tech, comes into his senior year looking for a huge year. Crawford compiled 88 tackles, 6 sacks, recovered 2 fumbles and had 2 blocked field goals last year.

Ad

Princewill Umanmielen- Manor: The Austin Texas senior was a force on the field during his junior season. He compiled 65 tackles, 13 sacks, 25 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles and 20 qb pressures. Umanmielen currently holds 18 offers and will be a big part of Manor's plans this season.

Junior SZN 🥷🏽❗️



• 65 tackles

• 13 sacks

• 25 TFL’s

• 3 forced fumbles

• 20 qb pressures



(12 games played)



Check out this highlight! https://t.co/XEXKA7GorB — Princewill Umanmielen (@hoodiiewill) November 25, 2021

Colton Vasek- Westlake: Vasek will look to be one of the leaders on the defensive side of the ball for Westlake in their quest for a 4-peat. He is down to 5 schools: Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas Tech and Clemson.

Blessed to be in this position, been a long time coming…✞ #Top5 pic.twitter.com/RzGNo5fd6Q — Colton Vasek (@ColtonVasek) June 3, 2022

Braylan Shelby- Friendswood: The Houston hybrid has not only been a force on the field, but on the recruiting trail as well. Compiling over 30 offers, Shelby has recently released his Top 10: USC, Texas, Auburn, Miami, A&M, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU and Florida St. Shelby had 8 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 1 interception and 77 tackles in his Junior season.

Carson Dean- Hebron: The Arkansas commit had 68 total tackles, 15 for loss, along with 8 sacks and 16 hurries and 1 interception and will look to be a key component for Hebron in trying to lead their squad to the playoffs in the 2022/23 season.

Ad

Keviyan Huddleston- Chapel Hill: The Chapel Hill senior is currently down to his final 7 schools: TCU, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Kansas State, PVAMU, UTSA and Arkansas and has said he will be committing soon.

Billy Walton- South Oak Cliff: The 6'4" 222lb DE was a key piece in South Oak Cliff's 2021/22 state championship run and looks to try and get them back again for his senior year. He will do that after committing to the University of Texas.

Kam Bizor- C.E. King: Bizor, who recently committed to Colorado, looks to put a full season under his belt after a shortened junior year. From our view, Kam has had an amazing offseason while competing in various camps and will look to have an amazing impact in his first year at King.

Never Experienced nothing like this before! The Love was real @CUBuffsFootball all the coaches and staff thank you for everything! That Official Visit was Amazing! I’m Blessed & Genuinely Honored! pic.twitter.com/4okpY2v2zk — Kam Bizor (@kambizor9) June 24, 2022

Dylan Rogers- Cy-Woods: The 6′3″ 230lb senior is a big time athlete in the state of Texas and recently committed to the University of Nebraska. The senior had 58 tackles and 2 sacks in his 7 games played in 2021/22.