LPCA WINTER WRAP: Lions Look To Build Upon Success from 2021-2022 Winter Seasons

BASKETBALL

UNDER 11TH-YEAR COACHAUDRA MAY, THE LEGACY PREPGIRLS FOUND THEMSELVESBACK IN THE TAPPS 4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME IN MARCH.

The Lions fell short, finishing as the State Runner-Ups, capping another remarkable season.

At season’s end, the Lions had five all-state selections. Seniors Mary Wittmer & Madison Steed and sophomore Molly Steed were first-team, all-state picks. Junior Georgia Freeman was a second-team, all-stater and Mary Katherine Kloesel was an honorable-mention selection.

The Steeds, Freeman and Kloessel were also selected to the TAPPS State All-Tournament team.

On the all-district squads, the Steeds, Wittmer, Freeman and Kloesel were all first teamers along with junior Aubrey Davis. Freshmen Charlotte Freeman and Ginger Freeman were second teamers.

On the boys’ side, it was a growth year for the Lions.

LPCA went 5-18 overall and failed to make it into postseason. Senior Collin Dyniewski was named to the all-state, honorable-mention squad to lead the group. Sophomore Dalton White along with Dyniewski were named first-team, all-district.

Sophomore Brandt Brown and seniors Gregory Merino and Brennan Clark were second-team, all-district picks, while Chafic “Alex” Faysal was an honorable-mention selection.

SWIMMING

IT WAS A BANNER YEAR INTHE POOL FOR THE LEGACY PREPARATORY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY.

The girls brought home their first-ever team State Title, scoring an amazing 300 points in February at the TAPPS State Swimming Meet.

“The girls were just overjoyed because they had worked so hard,” LPCA swim Coach Billy Gerwick said. “They relished the moment.

It was awesome.

”On the boys’ side, the team finished fourth overall with a score of 170.5 with just five swimmers competing.

“All of the boys really stepped up,” Gerwick said.

Senior Gavin Gerwick, who is Billy’s son, led the charge for the boys as heswam to a pair of individualtitles. Gavin took gold in the200-yard individual medley(1:57.13) and the 100-yard breaststroke (59.56). The State Championships come after a run of second-place finishes in his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons.

“This was his year,” Gerwick said. “He’s worked so hard for four years andhe rose to the occasion. He’snever gotten to stand at the top of the podium, and he was just hoping to do it in one event. He couldn’t be more excited; it was just awesome to see him finish first this time.”

As Gerwick looks towards to next season, he will have to replace the talents of his son Gavin, Luke Henson, Layla Faysal and Paityn Smith but has a solid core returning for the 2023 season.

“I’ve got high expectations for the next few years,”Gerwick said.