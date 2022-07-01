Legacy Prep Fall Wrap: Lions Fall Sports See Success In 2021 Seasons

FOOTBALL

LEGACY PREP WENT 3-7 OVERALL IN 2021, WHILE REACHING THE REGIONAL ROUND OF THE TAPPS DIVISION III PLAYOFFS.

The Lions registered a win over John Paul II (28-12)in the Area Round to reach the Regional Final, where they fell short to Bay Area Christian (35-21).

Senior quarterback Tyler Prazak passed for more than 1,400 yards and nine scores, while rushing for another 489 for the season. Senior Jeremy Brown also paced the run game with more than 400 yards. Senior Luke Sigler, junior Ian McCraray and sophomores Kyle Prazak and David May paced the receivers room, all having more than 350 yards receiving apiece. Sigler led the team with nearly 600 yards on the year.

Senior Aidan Bailey paced the defensive side of the ball with 100 tackles for the year, while Chapman Wendell had 67, Jason Freeman with 59 and Ian Picard with 52. Tyler Prazak also played on defense and led the group with four sacks. Picard, Chandler Elrod and Bishop Moorman had 3.5 apiece.

In awards season, Bailey earned second-team, all-state honors for his play in the secondary. On offense, offensive linemen CadenAuger, McCraray and Tyler earned honorable mention, all-state nods.

On the all-district squad, Jackson Perniciaro (OL), Daniel Schneider (K), CohenWalker (RB), Auger (OL), McCraray (WR), Brown (RB)and Tyler (QB) were first teamers and May was named second-team, all-district at receiver.

On defense, Picard (DL), Wendell(LB), Brown(LB), Bailey(S) and Moorman(P) were first teamers. Elias Lough Miller was a second teamer for his play in the secondary.

VOLLEYBALL

LEGACY PREP WENT 18-8-1OVERALL IN 2021 AND REACHED THE AREA ROUND OF THE TAPPS4A PLAYOFFS. THE LIONS WENT A PERFECT 6-0 IN DISTRICT PLAY.

LPCA was paced by freshman Samara Coleman, who was a first-team, all-state selection at season’s end. Fellow freshman Emerson Lija was an honorable mention, all-state pick.

On the all-district squads — Coleman, Lija and junior Georgia Freeman earned first-team nods. Sophomore Sarah Cassidy, freshman Sydney McNeil and senior Maddie Steed were named second teamers. Senior Megan McDonald and sophomore Molly Steed were honorable-mention picks.

The future looks bright for LPCA with so many pieces returning for the 2022 season and beyond.

CROSS COUNTRY

CASEY CLARK HAS BUILT UP THE LEGACY PREP CROSS COUNTRY PROGRAM OVER HIS EIGHT YEARS AT THE HELM AND HAS QUICKLY MADE THE LIONS ONE OF THE MOST FEARED PROGRAMS IN THE STATE OF TEXAS.

The girls brought home their second State Championship in program history with five runners finishing in the Top 30 and two in the Top 10. The Lions had 74 points to win the TAPPS 4A State Championship in 2021.

Freshman Charlotte Freeman led the group with a fourth-place finish, while junior Aubrey Davis finished eighth. Morgan Singletary placed 20th, Hannah GraceBryant took 24th and Audrey Sipko crossed at 28th. Layla Faysal placed 43rd and Brooklyn Clark finished 60th.

On the boys’ side, the Lions finished fourth overall with 101 points. Another freshman led the crew as Aidan Rivers finished fifth with a time of 17:42.2. Seniors Carter Hutton and Carson Keys placed 21st and 22nd (18:32.4 and 18:38.9), respectively and senior Brennan Clark took 25th (19:07.4). Sophomore Gage Gerwick (19:20.5), senior Jarred Morgan (19:26.1) and senior Luke Henson (19:33) finished 30th, 31st and 32nd.

Both squads have experience returning for the 2022 season. Put the state on notice, the Lions are hereto stay.