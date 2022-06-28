TROPHY HUNTERS: LPCA Girls Hoops Finish As TAPPS 4A State Runner-Ups In 2022

A YEAR AFTER REACHING THE TAPPS 4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME, 11TH-YEAR COACH AUDRA MAY FOUND HERSELF ONCE AGAIN STANDING ON THE SIDELINES WATCHING HER TEAM BATTLE FOR THE CROWN AGAIN IN 2022.

Legacy Prep ran through Veritas Academy (58-20), St.Thomas Episcopal (61-47) and then Lutheran High School (49-41) to reach the title game in March.

In the end, the Lions fell short to Lubbock ChristianSchool to finish as the TAPPS4A State Runner-Ups for a second-straight season.

“We were here last year and lost to the same team, so the girls were dead seton coming back here and— if nothing else — giving them a better fight,” said May following the game.“We fought through injuries all year long... I feel like we kind of limped into the finals, but I couldn’t be prouder of how hard they played.

”The Lions finished the year with a 22-11 overall mark.

Legacy Prep was led by senior Maddie Steed’s 15.8points, 4.5 rebounds, 4assists and 5.8 steals per game this season. Younger sister Molly Steed, just a sophomore, averaged 9.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.8 steals per game.

Junior Georgia Freeman averaged 8.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4 blocks, senior Mary Wittmer averaged 7.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3 assists and MK Kloesel chipped in 7.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game to help pace the Lions’ offense.

“Mary is like the team mom,” May said. “She’s the general of the offense. She has grown so much in the last few years that she has been here. I’m really going to miss her. She’s also a great baker.”

As May took a second to look back on the season, the veteran coach said her favorite memory of the year was seeing the freshmen on the squad develop.

“They’re not afraid, and I love that about them,” she said. “They’re fearless. They are fun to watch.”