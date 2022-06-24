RISING TO THE OCCASION: Legacy Prep Girls Swim Nets First-Ever Team State Crown

BILLY GERWICK’S MOTTO ALL SEASON FOR HIS SWIM TEAM WAS “DISCIPLINE”.

That discipline was seen in the water, in their technique, how they made turns, their breathing and some of it may have seemed “tedious at times” according to Gerwick, but the reward for those hours and days of work arrived on a Thursday afternoon in February in the form of gold.

The Legacy Prep girls swimming team brought home the TAPPS Division III State Championship with an overall score of 300 points, beating out Logos Preparatory Academy by 26 points.

It was their first-ever team State Championship.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Gerwick said with a laugh. “It does take a little while to digest because you’re so in the moment of trying to do your best. They announced fourth, third and second and when you don’t get announced second you know you just won it.

“The girls were just overjoyed because they had worked so hard. They relished the moment. It was awesome.”

The Lady Lions started the meet off with a bang by bringing home a State Title in the 200-yard medley (1:58.01). After the initial relay win, Gerwick said they felt the momentum building.

“From there, every one of my swimmers slowly started taking time off and doing well,” he said. “You kind of sensed during the middle of the meet that we’re going to win it.”

The relay teams went on to win gold in the 200-yard freestyle (1:48.67) and the 400-yard freestyle (4:03.90) to sweep the top of the podium in the relay events.

In the individual events, it was a big year for freshmen Janey Leiker and Emily Tomlinson. Taking second in the 200-yard freestyle (2:01.59) and third in the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.42) events was Leiker. Tomlinson finished as the State RunnerUp in the 50-yard freestyle (26.29) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.26).

Other top finishers included State Runners-Up Bryant (100-yard freestyle – 58.89) and Serenity Stepanik (100-yard backstroke – 1:06.33).

“Every one of them rose to the occasion,” Gerwick said. “It was a team effort. Also, the community and the support from the parents of these kids was absolutely wonderful.”