SPRING STAR: Iles Balances Two Sports in Spring Season

In Emma Iles’ phone calendar for the Spring, consider her marked busy - all the time.

The Bay Area Christian School sophomore plays not one but two sports at the same time in the spring starring for the softball and golf teams.

“With both sports being in the spring, it has been a lot of work,” Iles said. “But very exciting and definitely worth it.”

Iles’ hard work paid off with a pair of trips to State as a freshman.

Being in her sophomore year, Iles enjoys both sports, from hitting her irons and sharpening her short game on the links to stepping into the box and hitting on the softball diamond.

As it stands now, Iles envisions herself carrying her golf bag down the course for a collegiate team in the future.

“I would love to play golf in college,” Iles said. “My dream schools for golf are Dallas Baptist University or Texas A&M.”

The BACS dual-sport star – whose walkup song this year is Iron Man – has enjoyed repping a school that means so much to her.

“BACS has definitely prepared me for college and offered me a Biblical-based education,” Iles said.