Future bright for Bulldogs boys soccer

British International School-Houston persevered successfully through a trying 2022 boys soccer campaign, recruiting tirelessly to make up for players who had moved on from previous seasons, fighting through injuries to key players and relying upon a plethora of talent, including several from the junior varsity team, early and often.

The Bulldogs impressively finished third in district play at 8-5 and qualified for the playoffs despite unfortunate circumstances, a testament to their character and integrity. They fell in the area playoffs and finished the season 9-6.

BIS-Houston has a lot to build on for next season. It will return more experience. The Bulldogs graduate only five seniors in George Thornton, Larson Haefner, Charlie Thornton, Tom Allan and Henry Phillips.

Thornton and Haefner played admirably in their first year on varsity. Charlie Thornton is a three-year varsity captain whose love of getting forward from the right back will be missed. Allan, another captain, missed a large part of the season due to injury but was a stellar presence in goal over the last three seasons. Phillips is a four-year varsity letterman who earned all-state accolades over his career as a Bulldog. His physicality, quickness and positive attitude were cornerstones of the program.

Ad

The Bulldogs will return their top two playmakers. Leonardo Rojas Castillo finished with 16 goals and eight assists in 22 games. Maurizio McCallum De Nicolais totaled 15 goals and 10 assists in only 14 games. McCallum De Nicolais was an honorable mention all-state selection for his prolific production on the field.

BIS-Houston will have to find a new goalkeeper following the graduation of Allan, who had four clean sheets in 13 appearances.

Coach Charlie Grant said he is excited and looking forward to next season when the Bulldogs move to Division III of TAPPS play.