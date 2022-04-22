SUPER SOPH: Nieves Has Versatility To Carry Cain

LELE NIEVES ISN’T SNEAKING UP ON ANYONE THIS SEASON.

The Hurricanes had a breakout year in 2021, and Nieves had a lot to do with it. As a freshman, the lefty earned first-team, all-district honors. Her versatility is what makes her unique on the high school and select circuit. She can pitch, play the field and hit the cover off the ball.

Her talent doesn’t stop there as she is gifted in the classroom with a tireless work ethic.

VYPE caught up with the super sophomore to see what she has in store for 2022.

VYPE: What is unique about you?

NIEVES: I love to surf and read. I was born and lived in Puerto Rico until I was six , and that is where I learned to love surfing. I love to go back and see my family. The food is great there also.

VYPE: What do you read?

NIEVES: I really love novels. Ever heard of 1984 by George Orwell?

VYPE: You are obviously academically driven, too. What do you want to do as a career after softball?

NIEVES: I’m interested in two different fields – anesthesiology and cryptology. Cryptology is coding and encryption.

VYPE: What are your goals for the season?

NIEVES: To win district and win some postseason games. Individually, I want to hit over .600 and be the MVP of the district. I want to be the ace. My out-pitch is the backdoor curve.

VYPE: Who is your favorite player to watch?

NIEVES: Shelbi Sunseri of LSU. She pitches, plays the field and can hit.