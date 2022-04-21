TEE TO GREEN: Roettgers Eats, Breathes, Works Golf

KLEIN COLLINS’ GOLFER JASON ROETTGERS IS EATEN UP WITH THE ROUND, WHITE BALL AND THE UNDULATIONS OF A COURSE. IT IS THE GAME HE LEARNED FROM HIS DAD, WHICH HAS BONDED THEM FOR A LIFETIME.

“My dad and his friends developed my love for golf,” the senior said. “He has been the most influential person in my life. He’s the most fearless person I know, and I try to be more like him each and every year.”

Roettgers keeps it simple. “I stay in the gym, or I’m at work when I’m not golfing,” he laughed. “Hanging out with friends usually takes place at the golf course, so my life revolves around those three things.”

So does his after-school work life.

“I work at Windrose Golf Course,” he said.

The leader of the Tiger Pride enters his senior season with lofty expectations. But that’s how he likes it.

“I’m looking forward to my senior year and my road to State,” Roettgers said. “I’ve never been before, so it’s my last chance to make it happen.”

“I love that golf is an individual sport,” he said. “You have to want to be good for yourself. No one is going to push you.”

His philosophy has worked so far. He has had success as one of the top golfers in District 15-6A and will play the sport he loves at the next level – committing to play collegiately at Central Christian.

While he has aspirations of playing professionally, he has a back-up plan.

“I will push to play professional golf to the best of my abilities,” he said. “However, I love my Criminal Justice classes. It truly has my heart, and I can see myself in that field for my career.”

For now, Roettgers will hack away en route to his dream, one stroke at a time.