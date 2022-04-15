TIME TO FLY: Klein Forest Softball Ready To Build

UNDER THE GUIDANCE OF KELLY RAY, THE KLEIN FOREST SOFTBALL TEAM IS READY TO FLY IN 2022.

The leader of the clubhouse will be senior shortstop Melissa Porras who is signed to play college ball at Ottawa University. A big junior class returns to the dugout and will be the core of this squad.

Let’s go around the horn – Alexa Mendoza (Catcher), Aayana Macklin (CF), Emilia Alvarez (3B) and Aniah Jones (LF) round out this group of juniors. Watch out for Alicia Martinez (1B) who will gain varsity experience this season as a sophomore.