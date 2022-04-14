TEE TIME: Golden Eagles Primed To Hit The Links

A TRIO OF BOYS GOLFERS WILL BE WORTH KEEPING AN EYE ON IN THE 2022 SEASON AS IT IS ALREADY UNDERWAY AT KLEIN FOREST.

Seniors Joshua Martinez and Daniel Ruiz will be the leaders of the group with experience under their belt. Junior Christian Torres will be one to watch as well.

“We are a team of beginner golfers,” Klein Forest coach Ryan Collins said. “These guys are wanting to learn how to play the game and are making steady improvement. I expect them to keep improving and keep enjoying the game while playing with integrity and determination.”

These Golden Eagles are ready to tee it up in 2022 and rep the green and gold.