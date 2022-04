THE KLEIN COLLINS GOLF PROGRAMS ARE IN FULL SWING WITH HOPES OF SHOWING WELL IN DISTRICT PLAY.

Leading the way for the boys is Jason Roettgers, the elder statesmen of the bunch. Coleson Palm, Aiden Witherbee and Noah Guinn will round out their foursome.

Jessica Nettles will captain the girls. Fellow juniors include Grace Indelicato, Morgan Lentsch and Annalise Munoz, while Raegan Mulloy, Meadow Kessler and Tori Petrovich anchor the sophomore class.