​THROW HARD WITH EASE: MacArthur’s Dollar Retools Self For 2022 Season​

WHEN RYAN DOLLAR WATCHES BASEBALL, HE ENJOYS THE PITCHING PROWESS OF THE NEW YORK METS’ JACOB DEGROM AND PITTSBURGH PIRATES’ SHANE BAZ.

The MacArthur senior ace is enthralled by how they are able to throw the ball so hard but at the same time make it look like they are doing so with little effort. It comes easy to the Major Leaguers.

Dollar is trying to mimic that style this season with the Generals.

“I changed a lot in the summer, I worked on a lot of stuff,” Dollar said about his offseason program. “This year, I’m bringing more command, more dominance and showing people who I really am.”

Last season, Dollar admits that he got into his head a little too much and would “try to overthrow” at times. He hopes to have fixed those portions of his game heading into 2022.

As the University of Houston-signee looked towards this season, he wanted to make his pitching off the mound easier but “with velo and command”. He wanted to work on his fastball, curve, slider and changeup to make them even better knockout pitches.

He is always evaluating and perfecting his craft.

“Even when I do well, I feel like I can do better,” Dollar said. “On the days that I do bad, I try and look over stuff and fix everything.”

Dollar started playing baseball at the age of four with t-ball, then moved up to select around seven years old. It was when he was 12 or 13 that college baseball became a dream.

The righty recently signed with the University of Houston and is happy to be staying home to play for the Cougars.

“It is where I have been born and raised. I love it here,” Dollar said. “I’ve been to campus a couple of times. I love it over there. The coaching staff is great.”

As Dollar goes into his senior season, he will be MacArthur's undisputed leader in the clubhouse in 2022. He hopes to guide the Generals to a better finish than their fourth-place district slot in 2021.

“I try to help everyone, every day,” Dollar said. “Try to motivate them and get ready for the season.”