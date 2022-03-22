VYPE NEXTGEN Episode 9: St. Pius X Infielder Victoria Hunter

VYPE NEXTGEN Instagram Live Series Episode 9 was March 7th. In this series we will be talking with some of the top recruits in the State about recruiting, their season, and more!!!

VYPE's Jackson DiPasquale and Josh Koch recently sat down with one of the nations best in class of 2023 St. Pius X Softball INF and Texas Commit Victoria Hunter and talked with her about her journey to get where she is today.

Tune in Wednesday March 23rd at 8:00 PM for Episode 10 with Special Guest to Concordia Lutheran Pitcher and Arkansas signee Sean Fitzpatrick!

