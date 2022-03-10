VYPE 2022 Baseball Preview: No. 4 Jersey Village

Welcome to the 2022 baseball season.

The season got started this week with non-district games beginning across the city. VYPE has previewed 22 public school teams in the city. Check out the season preview for the No. 4 Jersey Village Falcons.

One of the biggest surprises on the diamond in Greater Houston last year were the Jersey Village Falcons.

Led by coach Blake Wyatt, the purple and gold ran all the way to the Regional Semifinals before being knocked off by Strake Jesuit. Coach Wyatt welcomes back six starters from his District 17-6A runner-up, and none were more important than Armando Rocha, the District Player of the Year.

The Alvin CC-signee is their top pitcher and middle-infielder as well as the leader in the dugout. Toby Deluca will also help out on the mound. Patrolling the outfield is first-team returner Dominic Padilla, while Favian Lopez will quarterback behind the plate.

Utility-man Donavin Crisostomo can play anywhere on the field and also brings senior experience, which is so important come playoff time.

This is a tough district with the likes of Cy-Fair (2021 District Champs), Stratford, Memorial and Cy Ridge, but the Falcons should fly to the title.