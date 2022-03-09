VYPE 2022 Baseball Preview: No. 6 Katy Tigers

Welcome to the 2022 baseball season.

The season got started this week with non-district games beginning across the city. VYPE has previewed 22 public school teams in the city.

Check out the season preview for the No. 6 Katy Tigers.

Talk about the definition of consistency. Katy coach Tom McPherson has been leading the Tigers for 34 seasons and has 861 wins entering this year. Yes, you read that right. The dean of Houston-area coaches is the face of the program.

Their new rivals, Tompkins, gets all the headlines with their lineup filled with Division I players, but it was Katy that ran District 19-6A in 2021 going 12-0.

The Tigers’ strength will be on the mound with Garrett Thompson, J.R. Ceyanas and Brayden Powers (Murray State College), who are pitchers only. Parker Kidwell (Odessa JC) was the district’s first-team shortstop and hit at a .375 clip. He will also take the ball on the mound at times along with centerfielder Andrew Hilton.

The Murderer’s Row at the plate will include Kidwell, Johnnaton Ferrebus, Ryan George (Houston Baptist), Judson Ceyanes and Graham Laxton (Houston Baptist). Katy was bounced in the Regional Quarters by Jersey Village a year ago, but has their eyes set on their second State Title in school history in 2022.