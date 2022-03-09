VYPE 2022 Baseball Preview: No. 5 Grand Oaks Grizzlies

Welcome to the 2022 baseball season.

The season got started this week with non-district games beginning across the city. VYPE has previewed 22 public school teams in the city. Check out the season preview for the No. 5 Grand Oaks Grizzlies.

Who are these guys? The Grizzlies?

Well, Grand Oaks made some noise in 2021, advancing to the Regionals Semis under the direction of coach Lou Ferrell. The Grizzlies won District 13-6A, which has been previously dominated by The Woodlands, Oak Ridge and College Park, and punched their ticket to its first playoff appearance a year ago.

The ace in 2022 will be junior Hudson Hamilton (University Texas), who went 5-1 in 2021. He is also solid at first base and at the plate. Middle infielder Larry Drake (Rice) is the district’s returning first-teamer at shortstop. Drake is the leading hitter and also doubles on the mound.

Zackery Martinez (Wharton JC) is a tremendous table-setter at the top of the lineup and Sebastian Harden (Coastal Alabama) is pretty clutch with the bat. Noah O’Farrell (Sam Houston), Connor Kelley (Paris JC), Brayden Haranda and Daniel Collins will all play bigger roles this season.

“We are going to utilize the experience we gained in our first full varsity season and grow the tradition,” Ferrell said.