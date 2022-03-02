Hometown Heroes: FBISD alumni return to coach within district

By Shannon Rideout | Fort Bend ISD Athletics

Heroes are often characterized as a supernatural being. However, the true definition of a hero is anyone recognized or admired for noble qualities, and Fort Bend ISD has plenty of individuals who epitomize the meaning of heroes.

That said, many of these heroes are serving as teachers and coaches in their hometown of Fort Bend County. In fact, every high school campus within the district has a coach on their staff who graduated from Fort Bend ISD, and they consider it an honor to serve in that capacity.

“Serving as the head coach at Hightower is one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” said Jasmine Brewer, Head Girls Basketball Coach and Hightower graduate. “To be able to give back to a program and community that was instrumental to my develop as a student athlete is truly a blessing.

"I love being back and serving students on my home turf.”

Bobby Darnell, a Clements graduate and current head football coach for the Rangers, also believes a campus and the community can thrive when someone with a vested interest serves as a teacher and coach.

“I enjoyed every experience I had as a student-athlete at Clements and wanted to bring that life and enjoyment to every student-athlete that walks the hallways of Clements High School,” Darnell said. “I’m not satisfied and won’t be until I feel like every student that gets to wear Clements on their chest, leaves as a more determined and productive leader of our community.”

Ridge Point High School

Bush High School

Travis High School

Fort Bend Marshall High School

Elkins High School

Fort Bend Austin High School

Hightower High School

Kempner High School

Willowridge High School

Dulles High School

Clements High School

Moreover, some of the graduates who started their professional journey in the district remain with Fort Bend ISD years later in their respective leadership roles.

“My entire coaching career has been in FBISD,” Darnell said. “This was where I felt I can give back to the community that molded me into what you see now.”

Ultimately, these hometown heroes took full circle journeys to inspire, motivate and encourage future graduates of the district. Therefore, they are grateful for the opportunity to serve as role models for students through their profession.

“I wanted to serve as a head coach in Fort Bend because I wanted to bring back all the knowledge and experiences I've gained since graduating from Hightower,” said Brewer.

“Fort Bend is a special place because it rewards students with so many resources and opportunities to grow, learn, and gain hands on experience,” Brewer said. “It is important to me that every student athlete understands how to take full advantage of all Fort Bend has to offer on and off the court or field.”

Overall, the district currently has over one hundred Fort Bend ISD graduates serving in a dual role as a teacher and coach within FBISD.

Full List of FBISD Alumni Coaching in Fort Bend ISD

Fort Bend Austin

Sean Brogan-Dulles

Austin Curtis-Austin

Dewey Evans-Willowridge

Tafseer Haider-Kempner

Michelle Hiett-Kempner

Ryan Hodson-Austin

Jonathan Monk-Austin

Danielle Teftt-Kempner

Fort Bend Bush

Allen Aldridge – Willowridge HS

Javian Thornton – Austin HS

Donta Saulter – Hightower HS

Corey Gallien – Elkins HS

Brandon North – Elkins HS

Jesus Martinez – Bush HS

Sebastian Pineda – Bush HS

Dr. Jasmine Debose – Elkins HS

Aaron Durley-Bush HS

Fort Bend Clements

Bobby Darnell – Clements HS

Nicole Kitagawa – Clements HS

Jason Thompson – Clements HS

Katy White – Clements HS

Jesse Hu – Clements HS

Garrett Oakley – Kempner HS

Andrew Hanne – Kempner HS

Stephen Danielson – Hightower HS

Lauren Neal – Austin HS

Brett Bernstein – Austin HS

Fort Bend Dulles

Justin Davidson – Dulles

Kelly Exner – Dulles

Suzanne Lucas – Dulles

Kayla Matthews - Dulles

Stephen McCormick – Dulles

Patty Priddy – Dulles

Byron Bray – Elkins

David Jackson – Austin

Jordan Macha – Travis

Fort Bend Elkins

Paul Haase - Clements

Anthoney Franklin - Hightower

Jason Slanina - Elkins

Dean Brantley - Elkins

Sherman Batiste – Marshall

Fort Bend Hightower

Cornelius Anthony-Elkins

KaRon Coleman

Carlos Soto

Essence Ephran-Bush

Marcell Bates

Christopher Jones

Reagan Jones

Troy Williams-Willowridge

Jasmine Brewer-Hightower

Fort Bend Kempner

Shawn Aubin-Kempner

Rachel Kessler-Travis

Bobbie Dobesh-Austin

Jameson Frey-Kempner

Darius Oliver-Clements

Donte Clark-Elkins

Kristin Smits-Clements

Kwabena Agyei-Marshall

Fort Bend Marshall

James Bailey - Willowridge

Shahira Ehiemua - Marshall

Brandi Cross – Marshall

Tiffani McKnight - Elkins

Isaiah Sweeney – Hightower

Marcus Washington – Marshall

Fort Bend Ridge Point

Chiamaka Amadi-Hightower

Melody Farmer-Dulles

Fort Bend Travis

Carter Welch- Dulles

Nik Knappick- Elkins

Conner Grimm- Clements

Robin Little- Willowridge

Ron Johnson- Willowridge

Derrick Earthly- Willowridge

Katie Kilgore- Austin

Dena Garcia- Kempner

Fort Bend Willowridge

Georgia Olumoko - Willowridge

Tiffany Collins - Willowridge

Courtnie Ratliff - Willowridge

Andre White - Hightower

Shenai Limbrick - Elkins HS

Athletic Office:

Dena Scott-Dulles

Deb Mize-Clements

Shannon Rideout-Willowridge

John Isbell-Dulles

Katie Anselmo-Clements

Jeff Keener-Dulles