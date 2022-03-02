Hometown Heroes: FBISD alumni return to coach within district

By Shannon Rideout | Fort Bend ISD Athletics
Heroes are often characterized as a supernatural being. However, the true definition of a hero is anyone recognized or admired for noble qualities, and Fort Bend ISD has plenty of individuals who epitomize the meaning of heroes.
That said, many of these heroes are serving as teachers and coaches in their hometown of Fort Bend County. In fact, every high school campus within the district has a coach on their staff who graduated from Fort Bend ISD, and they consider it an honor to serve in that capacity.
“Serving as the head coach at Hightower is one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” said Jasmine Brewer, Head Girls Basketball Coach and Hightower graduate. “To be able to give back to a program and community that was instrumental to my develop as a student athlete is truly a blessing.
"I love being back and serving students on my home turf.”
Bobby Darnell, a Clements graduate and current head football coach for the Rangers, also believes a campus and the community can thrive when someone with a vested interest serves as a teacher and coach.
“I enjoyed every experience I had as a student-athlete at Clements and wanted to bring that life and enjoyment to every student-athlete that walks the hallways of Clements High School,” Darnell said. “I’m not satisfied and won’t be until I feel like every student that gets to wear Clements on their chest, leaves as a more determined and productive leader of our community.”
Ridge Point High School
Bush High School
Travis High School
Fort Bend Marshall High School
Elkins High School
Fort Bend Austin High School
Hightower High School
Kempner High School
Willowridge High School
Dulles High School
Clements High School
Moreover, some of the graduates who started their professional journey in the district remain with Fort Bend ISD years later in their respective leadership roles.
“My entire coaching career has been in FBISD,” Darnell said. “This was where I felt I can give back to the community that molded me into what you see now.”
Ultimately, these hometown heroes took full circle journeys to inspire, motivate and encourage future graduates of the district. Therefore, they are grateful for the opportunity to serve as role models for students through their profession.
“I wanted to serve as a head coach in Fort Bend because I wanted to bring back all the knowledge and experiences I've gained since graduating from Hightower,” said Brewer.
“Fort Bend is a special place because it rewards students with so many resources and opportunities to grow, learn, and gain hands on experience,” Brewer said. “It is important to me that every student athlete understands how to take full advantage of all Fort Bend has to offer on and off the court or field.”
Overall, the district currently has over one hundred Fort Bend ISD graduates serving in a dual role as a teacher and coach within FBISD.
Full List of FBISD Alumni Coaching in Fort Bend ISD
Fort Bend Austin
Sean Brogan-Dulles
Austin Curtis-Austin
Dewey Evans-Willowridge
Tafseer Haider-Kempner
Michelle Hiett-Kempner
Ryan Hodson-Austin
Jonathan Monk-Austin
Danielle Teftt-Kempner
Fort Bend Bush
Allen Aldridge – Willowridge HS
Javian Thornton – Austin HS
Donta Saulter – Hightower HS
Corey Gallien – Elkins HS
Brandon North – Elkins HS
Jesus Martinez – Bush HS
Sebastian Pineda – Bush HS
Dr. Jasmine Debose – Elkins HS
Aaron Durley-Bush HS
Fort Bend Clements
Bobby Darnell – Clements HS
Nicole Kitagawa – Clements HS
Jason Thompson – Clements HS
Katy White – Clements HS
Jesse Hu – Clements HS
Garrett Oakley – Kempner HS
Andrew Hanne – Kempner HS
Stephen Danielson – Hightower HS
Lauren Neal – Austin HS
Brett Bernstein – Austin HS
Fort Bend Dulles
Justin Davidson – Dulles
Kelly Exner – Dulles
Suzanne Lucas – Dulles
Kayla Matthews - Dulles
Stephen McCormick – Dulles
Patty Priddy – Dulles
Byron Bray – Elkins
David Jackson – Austin
Jordan Macha – Travis
Fort Bend Elkins
Paul Haase - Clements
Anthoney Franklin - Hightower
Jason Slanina - Elkins
Dean Brantley - Elkins
Sherman Batiste – Marshall
Fort Bend Hightower
Cornelius Anthony-Elkins
KaRon Coleman
Carlos Soto
Essence Ephran-Bush
Marcell Bates
Christopher Jones
Reagan Jones
Troy Williams-Willowridge
Jasmine Brewer-Hightower
Fort Bend Kempner
Shawn Aubin-Kempner
Rachel Kessler-Travis
Bobbie Dobesh-Austin
Jameson Frey-Kempner
Darius Oliver-Clements
Donte Clark-Elkins
Kristin Smits-Clements
Kwabena Agyei-Marshall
Fort Bend Marshall
James Bailey - Willowridge
Shahira Ehiemua - Marshall
Brandi Cross – Marshall
Tiffani McKnight - Elkins
Isaiah Sweeney – Hightower
Marcus Washington – Marshall
Fort Bend Ridge Point
Chiamaka Amadi-Hightower
Melody Farmer-Dulles
Fort Bend Travis
Carter Welch- Dulles
Nik Knappick- Elkins
Conner Grimm- Clements
Robin Little- Willowridge
Ron Johnson- Willowridge
Derrick Earthly- Willowridge
Katie Kilgore- Austin
Dena Garcia- Kempner
Fort Bend Willowridge
Georgia Olumoko - Willowridge
Tiffany Collins - Willowridge
Courtnie Ratliff - Willowridge
Andre White - Hightower
Shenai Limbrick - Elkins HS
Athletic Office:
Dena Scott-Dulles
Deb Mize-Clements
Shannon Rideout-Willowridge
John Isbell-Dulles
Katie Anselmo-Clements
Jeff Keener-Dulles