The Magic Man: Concordia Lutheran's Fitzpatrick all about the little things

CONCORDIA LUTHERAN SENIOR SEAN FITZPATRICK ENJOYS WHAT HE CALLS THE “EVERCHANGING INTRICACIES” OF BASEBALL.

“You have to be adaptable each pitch. It’s like a puzzle,” the University of Arkansas-signee said. “It starts with your head. A lot of guys can just throw. But having the confidence that you’re going to hit this spot or throw this pitch there, it’s what I work on most. Baseball is a game within a game, and pitching is a game within that game.”

The 6-foot, 165-pound left-handed pitcher added 15 pounds of muscle during the offseason for improved velocity and better durability.

He throws around 89 to 92 miles per hour consistently and tops out at 94. Fitzpatrick throws multiple pitches for strikes and mixes up speeds impressively. He throws a two-seam fastball, four-seam fastball, changeup, slider and curveball. But more than the physical ability, it’s the mental part that defines Fitzpatrick.

His focus is fine-tuning his repertoire and working ahead in the count on hitters. If he sees a hitter leaning in, Fitzpatrick knows he can bust him inside with a fastball. If the hitter can get the bat around inside, Fitzpatrick goes soft away.

“I love being able to compete with the guy in front of me and I have the confidence that I can get him out,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick has such special stuff that his summer ball coaches and teammates nicknamed him “Fitzmagic.”

The first-team, all-stater went 5-5 with a 0.75 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings with a no-hitter in helping Concordia Lutheran to the State Championship game last season.

“This is just the beginning,” Fitzpatrick said. “There’s still a long way to go. I’m going to keep getting better each and every day. It’s all part of the process. I’m an unfinished product.”