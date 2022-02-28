FUELED BY THE FEELING: TWCA Avenging 2021 Lost State Opportunity

THE WOODLANDS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY LOST A HEART-BREAKER IN THE TAPPS DIVISION II STATE SEMIFINALS 1-0 TO EVENTUAL CHAMPION LUTHERAN SOUTH. IT WAS A TOUGH WAY TO SAY GOODBYE TO THE LIKES OF CAEDMON PARKER (TCU), PAYTON MOSER, CHRISTIAN BERGER, AUSTIN BOYD AND BRYCE BURTON AMONG OTHERS.

That loss has fueled the Warriors going into 2022.

“When it happened, I told the returners to remember the feeling,” coach Brett Cleveland said. “When we worked all fall, we worked with that memory in our minds.”

Cleveland returns some serious talent and senior leaders in catcher Marshall Hale, outfielder Carson Queck (Kansas State-signee) and lefty Nolan Newcomb.

“We will be pretty good on offense and defense, but our biggest question mark will be on the mound,” Cleveland said. “We are going to get a bunch of kids some reps before district play and see who emerges.”

Ryan Lovell, Dane LeMaster, Hale and Queck will all get innings and pitch by committee. Chase Fuentes and move-in Arrington Eason (Grambling Statesignee) will also be names to look for this Spring.

The district will be tough with defending champs Lutheran South, Second Baptist School and Fort Bend Christian Academy all vying for the district title, but the Warriors will be a favorite.