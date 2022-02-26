VYPE Houston 2022 Public School Baseball Preseason Rankings

Welcome to the 2022 baseball season.
The season got started this week with non-district games beginning across the city. See who the best baseball teams are to keep an eye on this season! We rank them from No. 1 to No. 20!
Check out VYPE's Preseason Top 20 for Public School Baseball. Who is No. 1?
VYPE Houston Baseball Top 20 Public
- Friendswood Mustangs
- Tompkins Falcons
- Strake Jesuit Crusaders
- Jersey Village Falcons
- Grand Oaks Grizzlies
- Katy Tigers
- Tomball Cougars
- Cinco Ranch Cougars
- Lake Creek Lions
- Bridgeland Bears
- Porter Spartans
- Pearland Oilers
- The Woodlands Highlanders
- Cy-Fair Bobcats
- Atascocita Eagles
- Montgomery Bears
- Santa Fe Indians
- Kingwood Mustangs
- Summer Creek Bulldogs
- Shadow Creek Sharks
Others to Watch: Alvin, Stratford, Fort Bend Travis, North Shore, Memorial