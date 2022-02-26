41º

Sports

VYPE Houston 2022 Public School Baseball Preseason Rankings

Matt Malatesta

Vype

Tags: High School Sports, sports
VYPE Houston 2022 Public School Baseball Preseason Rankings (Copyright (c) 2022 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Welcome to the 2022 baseball season.

The season got started this week with non-district games beginning across the city. See who the best baseball teams are to keep an eye on this season! We rank them from No. 1 to No. 20!

Check out VYPE's Preseason Top 20 for Public School Baseball. Who is No. 1?

CLICK HERE TO PRE-ORDER YOUR 2022 VYPE Houston Baseball Softball Magazine

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE PHOTOS

VYPE Houston Baseball Top 20 Public

  • Friendswood Mustangs
  • Tompkins Falcons
  • Strake Jesuit Crusaders
  • Jersey Village Falcons
  • Grand Oaks Grizzlies
  • Katy Tigers
  • Tomball Cougars
  • Cinco Ranch Cougars
  • Lake Creek Lions
  • Bridgeland Bears
  • Porter Spartans
  • Pearland Oilers
  • The Woodlands Highlanders
  • Cy-Fair Bobcats
  • Atascocita Eagles
  • Montgomery Bears
  • Santa Fe Indians
  • Kingwood Mustangs
  • Summer Creek Bulldogs
  • Shadow Creek Sharks

Others to Watch: Alvin, Stratford, Fort Bend Travis, North Shore, Memorial

Copyright (c) 2022 VYPE - All rights reserved