Jonah Wilson looks to assemble 2023 Superclass

In the age of social media, recruiting never stops. Not only for athletes that are already committed, like many saw as Katy DB Bobby Taylor helped assemble the greatest class in Texas A&M history, but even those who are still keeping their options open.

Dekaney WR Jonah Wilson, who holds 14 offers, including Texas, Ohio State, LSU, and Texas A&M among others, took to Twitter on Sunday to gauge the interest of a number of big name recruits.

After a recent 7on7 tournament which El Campo RB Rueben Owens shined in, Wilson quote tweeted a video of the Black Unicorn to simply ask “...where we going”. Along with Owens, Desoto’s Johntay Cook and Arch Manning were mentioned in the tweet.

In a text to VYPE about this tweet, Wilson shared his big plans to curate the top class in the country, regardless of where he goes. After noting that he believes he can recruit Owens and Cook to join him at a school, the Dekaney standout said “If we can all get together and bring Arch [Manning], we can cause some problems”. Wilson went on to name drop a number of players that he’d like to team up with, including fellow wide receivers Jaquaize Pettaway from Langham Creek, North Mesquite’s Cordale Russell, Del Valle's Braylon James and Austin Westlake’s Jaden Greathouse.

But it’s not just skill positions that Wilson is looking for in his dream class, he noted a pair of offensive lineman from the Lone Star State. Jonah says that with both Naaman Forest’s Markis Deal and Odessa Periman’s Harris Sewell, “We’re competing with anybody!”. On the defensive side, Wilson envisions even more star power from in-state talent. His current teammate at Dekaney, Ty Wilson, Denton Ryan’s Anthony Hill, Allen’s D.J. Hicks, and Arlington Martin’s Javien Toviano.

While Wilson is already one of the most sought after recruits in the country, his impact on a program’s recruiting class before he ever steps foot on campus will make him an extra special get. As 7on7 tournaments, track season, and camps continue in the coming months, Jonah will have an even larger opportunity to start scheming with a number of the recruits he hopes to team up with firsthand.