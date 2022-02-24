VYPE 2022 Softball Preview: No. 1 Lake Creek Lions

Welcome to the 2022 softball season.

The season got started last week with non-district games beginning across the city. VYPE has previewed 22 public school teams in the city.

Check out the season preview for the No. 1 Lake Creek Lions.

In 2021, Lake Creek was on the verge of making its first-ever trip to Austin.

A year later, the Lions are more than ready to make that leap and take care of some “Unfinished Business”. Coming off a 38-2 season, which ended in the Region III-5A Final falling to eventual Class 5A State Champion Barbers Hill, the Lions are hungry.

Led by a slew of college-commits, fourth-year coach Michelle Rochinski (456-170) has an ultra-talented group returning. District Pitcher of the Year and Florida-commit Ava Brown returns and will be the ace in the circle (16-0, 0.92 ERA, 167 Ks, 6 BB in 2021) with Emiley Kennedy off to Texas A&M.

Brown also provides pop at the plate after driving in 65 runs with 22 doubles and 17 home runs last season.

Syracuse-commit Madelyn Lopez (District 20-5A Offensive Player of the Year) and LSU-commit Maddie McKee (District 20-5A Newcomer of the Year) are also back. Caelee Clark (Texas Lutheran), Kalee Rochinski (UTSA) and Payton Bauer (LeTourneau University) will also play key roles.

Keep an eye on Shelby Winn and Brenna Kelly as well. Loaded may be an understatement to describe Lake Creek in 2022.