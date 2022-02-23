VYPE 2022 Softball Preview: No. 2 Clear Springs Chargers

Welcome to the 2022 softball season.

The season got started last week with non-district games beginning across the city. VYPE has previewed 22 public school teams in the city.

Check out the season preview for the No. 2 Clear Springs Chargers.

The reigning District 24-6A Champions will be one not to tangle with in 2022.

The Chargers went 31-2 overall a year ago and reached the Region III-6A Finals, falling to eventual Class 6A State Champion Deer Park. Clear Springs brings back eight starters as they seek a sixth-straight trip to the postseason in 2022.

LSU-commit Emma Strood will lead the group after being the District MVP, a TGCA All-State selection and NFCA All-American pick last year. Strood was 21-0 as a starter with a 0.52 ERA and 234 strikeouts. She also led the team in RBIs (31), doubles (10) and home runs (6).

Along with Strood, Anna Soles (Kansas-commit) will provide the other part of the one-two punch in the circle after going 8-0 with a 1.63 ERA.

Other players to take note of include Claire Pollack (UT Dallas), Grace Lee (Carnegie Mellon), Ashley Walker (UT Dallas), Emma King and Bailey Botier.

They keys to success for 10th-year coach Jennifer Knight (175-104) include pitching and “aggressive hitting and baserunning”.

The Chargers will lean on their “Iron Sharpens Iron” motto in 2022 and punch their ticket to state.