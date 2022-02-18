VYPE 2022 Softball Preview: No. 8 Alvin Yellowjackets

Welcome to the 2022 softball season.

The season got started this week with non-district games beginning across the city. VYPE has previewed 22 public school teams in the city.

Check out the season preview for the No. 8 Alvin Yellowjackets.

The Yellowjackets have the talent. Now, it’s time to get into the Regional conversation as a real contender.

Last season, they reached the Area Round for just the second time in the last three seasons, but this roster is loaded with talent. Returning for her senior season is reining District 23-6A MVP Victoria Valdez, who is committed to Texas Tech.

The catcher will be the leader behind the dish. Also back is Texas A&M-commit Reagan Jones, who earned first-team, all-district honors last season as a sophomore shortstop.

Allie Armstrong, who is committed to Lamar State College-Port Arthur, will be back in the circle as one of the leaders of the staff. Outfielder Chloe Foster (University of Houston) and first baseman Roni Harrison (Campbell University) are also back for their senior years.