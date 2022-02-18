VYPE 2022 Softball Preview: No. 12 Santa Fe Indians

Welcome to the 2022 softball season.

The season got started this week with non-district games beginning across the city. VYPE has previewed 22 public school teams in the city. Check out the season preview for the No. 12 Santa Fe Indians.

The Indians reached the third round of the playoffs a year ago but fell to Crosby, ending their year at 20-5 overall.

The good thing for Santa Fe is the majority of their talent is back, including a trio of pitchers in the circle led by University of Washington-commit Sidne Peters. As a sophomore last year, Peters led the staff throwing striking out 137 with a 1.10 ERA. She was the District Co-MVP after also hitting .390 at the plate.

Reagan Smith (UTSA) is also set to return in the circle. Other key returners include Texas Tech-commit Makenna Mitchell, who will hold down shortstop after hitting .446 with 20 RBIs; catcher Brooklyn Spencer and first baseman Ashley Nickerson (Eastern New Mexico).

Nickerson led the team in RBIs a year ago with 30, followed by Peters and Mitchell. Santa Fe has been a perennial playoff squad, but can they make a run in 2022 under third-year coach Christina Jaques?