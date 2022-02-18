VYPE 2022 Softball Preview: No. 11 Barbers Hill Eagles

Welcome to the 2022 softball season.

The season got started this week with non-district games beginning across the city. VYPE has previewed 22 public school teams in the city.

Check out the season preview for the No. 11 Barbers Hill Eagles.

The champs are here!

Barbers Hill made history in 2021 going 42-2 overall and winning the Class 5A State Championship. Aaron Fuller (310-62) enters his eighth season at Barbers Hill and with four starters back, they will try and defend the crown.

Gone are aces Sophia Simpson (Texas) and Samantha Landry (Louisiana), but key pieces are back. TGCA all-state selections Delaney Dunham (McNeese State-commit) and Estela Garza (Galveston JC-commit) will lead the way along with first-team, all-district picks Reagan Duty and Katelynn Cooper.

McClennan Junior College-commits Chesnee Faile and Maddie Glover also return in the dugout for Fuller. Other names to remember including Harper Gonzalez, Sophie Naivar, Brookelyn Livanec and Emma Hargrave. Headed into the season, Fuller said,

“Our defense is going to be a strength for us. We’ve got lots of speed and some great defenders.”