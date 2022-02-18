VYPE 2022 Softball Preview: No. 10 The Woodlands

Welcome to the 2022 softball season.

The season got started this week with non-district games beginning across the city. VYPE has previewed 22 public school teams in the city.

Check out the season preview for the No. 10 The Woodlands Highlanders.

The Woodlands Highlanders

Last year was the first time for the Highlanders to reach the Regional Semifinals since 2018. A big year for The Woodlands.

Now, can they piece it together in 2022 to get back to a Regional Final for the first time since 2017? Tim Borths enters his fifth season leading the program.

He will have the likes of Tennessee commits Gabby Leach and Alannah Leach to lead this group as the duo anchors his outfield. Gabby was named the District 13-6A Utility MVP last year as a sophomore, while Alannah earned first-team, all-district honors. Kiara Wiedenhaupt (Trinity Valley CC) returns to captain behind the dish for the Highlanders after a first-team, all-district season.

Saylor Davis, who was an honorable-mention pick, is back for her junior season and will be in the circle for The Woodlands. Others to remember include Megan Michalsky and Brianna Dickson.