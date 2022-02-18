THE TALENT SHOW: Greeney Shows Off Her Talents in Athletics, Arts at Willis High

PAIGE GREENEY ADMITS IT IS EVEN HARD FOR HER SOMETIMES TO KEEP UP WITH HER OWN SCHEDULE AS A SENIOR AT WILLIS HIGH SCHOOL.

In her final semester as a Wildkat, Greeney has stayed plenty busy, competing in the pool with swim, performing on-stage in Grease as a Pink Lady, preparing for collegiate cello auditions and being in the National Honor Society.

“I’ve just always been the type of person to do everything I have time for,” Greeney said with a laugh.

Let’s start in the pool.

Greeney competes in the 100-yard butterfly and backstroke races individually and then with the team as a part of the 200-yard medley and freestyle and the 400-yard freestyle. She entered her senior season as the current school record holder in the backstroke (1:02.80) and a part of the 200-yard medley and 400- yard freestyle record-holding teams as well.

The 400-yard freestyle team made it to the Regional Swim Meet in 2021 and placed eighth after a third place finish in district.

“Our goal going into Region is to do the best we can and break another record,” Greeney said.

So, what about all these other talents?

Music has always been a part of Greeney’s life. In elementary school she played the piano, then in the fifth grade she got into the strings program at school and started playing the cello.

“I started playing it and I loved it,” she said of the cello. “I kept going with it.”

Sticking with the cello will pay off this Spring as she is auditioning for Trinity University, Sam Houston and Texas State University to continue her musical playing career at the next level.

Since arriving at Willis High School last year, Greeney has been all about trying new things.

Last year, she joined the choir for the first time and continued that activity into this year. The new line on her resume in 2022 is performing in a musical. “A lot of friends were doing it,” Greeney said.

“A lot of my friends are in the show or had auditioned. I knew a lot of people on the tech crew, and they said, ‘you should audition’. Two days before, I was like, ‘I’ll do it’. Here we are three months later and I’m in a musical and about to perform.

“It’s a lot of fun, I’ve met a lot of really cool people and have gotten a lot of different opportunities. I’ve never done a musical before, and it’s been a fun experience.”

Even though Greeney has only been at Willis High for two years, the senior hopes everyone remembers her for her positivity and a saying she states before every dive into the pool, which could also double as a life lesson.

“Something I say going into a race is, ‘whatever happens, happens’,” she said. “Even if I do awful in the race, it helps me not get upset about it. I hope people remember what I would always say and how I went with it.”