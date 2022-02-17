VYPE 2022 Softball Preview: No. 15 Ridge Point Panthers

Welcome to the 2022 softball season.

The season got started this week with non-district games beginning across the city. VYPE has previewed 22 public school teams in the city.

Check out the season preview for the Ridge Point Panthers.

In 2021, Ridge Point pieced together a four-round run, which was its first since 2015. That was the same season the Panthers reached the State Semifinals.

Grace Janik, who was the District 20-6A Offensive MVP is the leader in the dugout for the 2022 season. Janik is committed to McNeese State and led the team with a .520 average, 62 RBIs and 10 home runs. The runs batted in and home runs were single-season records for the program.

Other key returners include first-team, all-district picks Malyn Simmons, Callie Mayes and Reagan Green. Second-teamer Rylie Shipp is also back for her senior season. Others to note are Bailey Gray, Blane Simmons and Hannah Purvis.

The Panthers will try and take back ownership of 20-6A after having Fort Bend Travis take the crown in 2021. They will also need to fend off the likes of George Ranch and Fort Bend Austin, who will be jostling for playoff seeding.