VYPE 2022 Softball Preview: No. 14 Kingwood Mustangs

Welcome to the 2022 softball season.

The season got started this week with non-district games beginning across the city. VYPE has previewed 22 public school teams in the city.

Check out the season preview for the Kingwood Mustangs.

Kingwood Mustangs

If there is a team that will contend with Atascocita for supremacy in District 21-6A this season, it’ll be Kingwood. The Mustangs finished right behind the Eagles in district a year ago, falling in the opening round of the playoffs to Clear Springs and finished 19-13 overall.

Kingwood will be led by a solid senior group of Imani Fontaine (San Jacinto), Taylor Vannett (Texas Lutheran), Mary Martinez (Louisiana Tech), Jordan Iverson (Hardin-Simmons) and Kate Callaway (Cornell University). Also, watch out for UTSA-commit Meredith Schmitt in the circle for the Mustangs along with Martinez, which could be a solid one-two punch for Kingwood in 2022.

Tara Wolocko and incoming freshman Addyson Sheppard will be other names to remember for this squad. Sheppard could make big waves with her big bat.