VYPE 2022 Softball Preview: No. 13 Cypress Woods Wildcats

Welcome to the 2022 softball season.

The season got started this week with non-district games beginning across the city. VYPE has previewed 22 public school teams in the city.

Cypress Woods Wildcats

It was an historic run for Cy Woods in 2021 as the Wildcats reached the Regional Quarterfinals for the first time in program history. So, is Cy Woods here to stay for another playoff run?

With the talent they have coming back off a 31-6 team, they could be.

The group is led by Oklahoma State-commit Katie Lott, who led the team with a .504 average and an eye-popping 65 RBIs a year ago. Junior Halee Vance (Texas State) was right behind with a 43-RBI and .380-average year at the plate. Erin Krause (Nichols State) drove in 37 runs and hit .523 for the Wildcats as well. Alyssa Budisalovich (Temple College) and Megan Huang (University of Pennsylvania) will be other names to remember.

The biggest question for Cy Woods won’t be if they can score runs, but rather who will take the ball for them in the circle night in and night out.