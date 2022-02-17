Coming In Clutch: Episcopal’s Begg reflects on game-winner in SPC Championship

HOUSTON - From whatever angle you watch the shot from, the reaction is the same. It includes oohs, ahs, eye-widening and a play that you send to your friends.

The March Madness-esque shot from Justin Begg with six seconds remaining in Saturday's SPC Championship propelled Episcopal to the one-point victory over Greenhill and sent the fans into a frenzy, rushing the court following a final heave and buzzer.

"All I thought was wow we just won the state championship," Begg said.

With 17 seconds remaining and down by two, Begg and company brought the ball down the court, the ball was supposed to go to Begg who worked his way into the right corner. A slight pump-fake sent a Greenhill defender flying past him, leaving his wide open for the shot.

Nothing but net.

As Begg reacted running back down the court, Greenhill had one last heave as time expired and it banged off the rim. Celebration ensued as the Episcopal students who were on hand rushed the court along with the team pouring to underneath a hoop, where a team dogpile ensued.

"It was unlike no other, I have never really been in a situation like that before all I can say is wow," Begg said of the celebration.

For Episcopal, it was a championship that they have waited a bit to get back.

Prior to Saturday, the Knights had not won an SPC title since 2013 and with Begg's shot a nine-year drought is over and Episcopal is back on top of the SPC.

“It’s really a blessing that my name will be in the history books of Episcopal forever,” Begg said.