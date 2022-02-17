ALL IN THE FAMILY: Knicky Brood Is Growing Into The First Family Of Willis

BRITTANY AND TIM KNICKY HAVE BLED PURPLE AND WHITE SINCE MOVING FROM THE AUSTIN AREA A FEW YEARS BACK.

The couple has recently become inseparable. Tim is Michael Wall’s defensive coordinator for the football team. He doubles as the track and field coach, and now has added powerlifting to his resume. Brittany is the head track and field coach and coaches powerlifting as well.

“To be honest, I didn’t know how it was going to work out, mixing our work and home-life.” Tim laughed about coaching together. “But it has been awesome working the same sports. We love coming to work every day and now we hang out even more than we did in the past.”

Brittany added, “When powerlifting came available, I just stepped into the role. I’ve been interested in the weight room since high school. I’ve been working out for as long as I can remember and had a brief stint in Crossfit after college. I think Tim and I are a great team.”

They have an interesting past as well. Both were athletes at Cedar Park High School. Tim was the football star and Brittany ran track and did pole vault. Tim would play at Stephen F. Austin and play two seasons in the NFL, while Brittany pole vaulted for the University of Texas.

The family came to Willis when Coach Wall was named the head coach after his stint at Lake Travis. Tim coached against Wall in the Austin area.

“Cedar Park and Lake Travis are great programs, but they have already had tremendous success,” Tim said. “I knew Coach Wall very well and really wanted to work for him building a program into something special. That is what we are doing here in Willis.”

They are also building something special in Willis – their own family. The couple is pregnant with their second child due in April. They have a daughter, Colby, who is one-and-a-half and coaching together has helped immensely.

“We’ve made so many close friends in Willis with our extended coaching family,” Brittany said. “We are a mile from our day care, and we can work around each other’s schedules.”

Tim added: “Willis is homey. It feels like a small town with a family atmosphere. It’s got everything you need.”

Sounds like a Norman Rockwall painting come to life, doesn’t it?