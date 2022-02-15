Girls Basketball Bi-District Scoreboard: Memorial, Klein Collins open with impressive wins

(Copyright (c) 2022 VYPE - All rights reserved)

HOUSTON - It is officially win or go home season in Texas.

In Texas high school girls basketball, the 2022 playoffs began on Monday night across the Houston-area. Here is the full list of scores from the opening Bi-District Round.

Class 6A Region 3

Memorial 81, Heights 35 Memorial moves on to play winner of FB Austin vs Cinco Ranch in Area Round

North Shore 57, Pasadena Memorial 27 Pearland 53, Clear Springs 29 Area Round: North Shore vs Pearland

Cypress Creek 70, Westside 54 Fort Bend Dulles 51, Katy 47 Area Round: Cypress Creek vs Fort Bend Dulles

Dobie 40, Atascocita 27 Shadow Creek 52, Clear Creek 30 Area Round: Dobie vs Shadow Creek

Summer Creek 68, Channelview 21 Summer Creek will face winner of Clear Falls vs Alief Taylor in Area Round

Class 6A Region 2

Cypress Springs 48, Klein Cain 33

Ad

Cy Springs will face winner of Conroe vs MacArthur in Area Round

Klein Collins 43, Langham Creek 42 Klein Collins will face winner of Westfield vs The Woodlands in Area Round

Tomball Memorial 47, Cypress Lakes 39 Tomball Memorial will face winner of Spring vs Oak Ridge in Area Round

Cypress Ranch 44, Klein 24 Cy Ranch will face winner of Grand Oaks vs Nimitz in Area Round

Class 5A Region 3

Beaumont United 58, Friendswood 39

Fort Bend Hightower 82, Northside 18 Area Round: Beaumont United vs FB Hightower

A&M Consolidated 51, Montgomery 44 Angleton vs Sterling - No Score Reported A&M Consolidated to face winner of Angleton vs Sterling in Area Round

Foster 64, Wisdom 9 Foster to face winner of Barbers Hill vs Sterling in Area Round

College Station 76, Porter 36 Area Round: College Station vs Pflugerville

Ad

Class 4A Region 3

Navasota 64, Jack Yates 35 Hardin-Jefferson 101, Orangefield 33 Area Round: Navasota vs Hardin-Jefferson - Thursday 6:30 pm at Grand Oaks HS

Huffman 53, Lumberton 39 Huffman will face winner of Royal vs Kashmere in Area Round