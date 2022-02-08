TRENDING: VYPE’s Top 20 Hoop Teams as playoffs loom

By Ray Meach
The playoffs are looming as teams are playing for playoff seeding.
Soon, it will be win or go home. Before we get to that point, however, let's take a look at who is #Trending in Houston high school basketball.
VYPE's Top 20
No. 1 Beaumont United - Only three losses all year
No. 2 Westfield - Playoff-ready right now
No. 3 Shadow Creek - Amboree breaking Internet!
No. 4 Elkins - 10-game win streak
No. 5 Atascocita - Same winning culture
No. 6 Dickinson - Gators are trending at the right time
No. 7 Booker T. Washington - Undefeated in the New Year
No. 8 Clear Brook - A team no one wants to see in the first round
No. 9 FB Marshall - Averaging over 90 points per game in district play
No. 10 Cy Falls - Can play inside and out. Dangerous!
No. 11 Cy Ranch – Battle-tested through district
No. 12 Seven Lakes - Seniors want to win!
No. 13 Pearland Dawson - Grinding for a good playoff run
No. 14 Katy Paetow - 14-1 in their last 15 games
No. 15 Goose Creek Memorial - Looking for payback against Texas City Tuesday night
No. 16 Kingwood Park - Quiet season, but 20+ wins
No. 17 College Park – A statement Year
No. 18 Hightower - Players buying into Coach Woods’ methods
No. 19 Stratford - Does a good job of containing opponents
No. 20 Crosby - Could make a nice playoff run if the squad is healthy