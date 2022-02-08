McAnulty overcomes disorder to help lead Eagles

In March of last year, Fort Bend Christian Academy junior Brooke McAnulty discovered she had a vocal cord disorder. As a result, she has problems breathing. She has to step out of practices every time the shortness of breath occurred.

“I have gone to doctors, but there is nothing to be done for it, except some breathing techniques,” McAnulty said.

The breathing struggles are happening less often, but when they do, McAnulty has to excuse herself from play.

“At times, I can’t be at my best when breathing can become a problem,” she said.

But the resilient center keeps grinding, willing to overcome whatever comes her way to help her team. McAnulty is one of the Eagles’ top scorers and rebounders this season, averaging 8.9 points and 7.2 rebounds, and she leads the team in blocks at almost one per game.

Even through considerable adversity, McAnulty has helped FBCA stay in the thick of the TAPPS 5A District 5 playoff race. After all, she does what she does because of her teammates.

Ad

McAnulty said being at her best for her teammates is what inspires her every day. The mistakes she makes are positives, welcomed notices to help her know what she needs to fix and work on.

“Every year since I have taken basketball seriously, I have done and made something for my teammates that lets them know I’m grateful for what they have done for me and the team,” said McAnulty, a three-year varsity letterman. “My sophomore year (last season) was the first senior night we had (there were no seniors her freshman year), and I had become very close with them. As a surprise, my team made gifts for the seniors, and I spent all the time I had making them something they would keep.”

On the court, McAnulty’s confidence has never been higher. She’s more comfortable playing with her teammates now that she has two years of varsity ball to her credit.

“Like with anything, over time you learn more about yourself and about the game of basketball,” she said.

Ad

What McAnulty said she has learned about herself is improvement takes time.

“It doesn’t come overnight,” she said. “What you want will have to be worked for and not just handed to you.”

McAnulty has worked hard to be better every season. She’s done exactly that. Her points per game have increased from 1.8 to 3.3 to 8.9. Her rebounds per game have improved from 3.8 to 3.9 to 7.2.

McAnulty’s numbers are up in every statistical category this season, a testament to her work ethic. She’s even come a long way as a playmaker, a 6-foot-2 center who can see the floor, move the ball, and get her teammates open to score.

“Practicing makes me feel and play more confidently,” McAnulty said.

The Eagles’ identity is one McAnulty has clearly helped foster. It’s one of unity and togetherness, which is crucial at this time of the year with the playoffs on the horizon.

FBCA is currently 17-11, 8-4 in district. The Eagles are hitting a stride, winners of three of their last four games.

Ad

“Our team has such a close bond with each other,” McAnulty said. “On the court, we encourage one another and help each other become better. Off the court, we are close friends and spend lots of time with each other.”