How to watch Jason Brown at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

Team USA's figure skater Jason Brown broke onto the scene in 2010, becoming the U.S. Junior National Champion. He went on to make his Olympic debut in 2014, earning a bronze medal in the team event for his free skate and finishing ninth in men's singles.

Now, Brown gets a second chance - sans his famous pontyail - to earn a men's singles medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics. NBC and Peacock will be there to capture his every toe loop, Salchow, and Lutz.

Brown will skate in the Men's Short Program on Monday, Feb. 7 at 8:15 p.m. ET and the Men's Free Skate on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET. See below for more information on the skater, as well as an athlete-specific schedule at the bottom.

Brown was named as an alternate and ultimately did not get to skate at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. In hindsight, his hot streak was just beginning: That spring, he left his coaching team in Colorado and moved to Toronto. Since, he's earned four Grand Prix medals, two Four Continents singles medals, and a silver at the 2021 World Team Trophy.

He's also skated all his personal bests in this quadrennial: in the short program (96.81 points, 2019 Worlds), free skate (180.11 points, 2020 Four Continents), and combined total (274.82, 2020 Four Continents). He clinched two bronze medals and a silver at the U.S. Nationals from 2010 through 2021.

Brown's 2021-22 season saw some of his strongest results, including a gold medal at the CS Finlandia Trophy, a silver at Skate Canada, and bronze at the 2021 Internationaux de France. However, things did not go a planned at nationals. He started with an almost comically bad trip: five flight cancellations and a rental car drive from Atlanta to Nashville. After skating a clean short at the tournament, his coach Tracy Wilson tested positive for COVID-19. Brown subsequently fell during his free skate, and ended up in fourth place -- just 0.38 points behind Vincent Zhou.

Still, given his senior-level experience, a U.S. Figure Skating committee ultimately selected Brown for the third men's singles berth on the 2022 Winter Olympic team.

It was a controversial choice, given the high quality performance from the tournament's surprise silver medalist, teenager Ilia Milanin. Brown looks to prove his chops at the 2022 Winter Games.

Brown looks to prove his chops at the 2022 Winter Games.

