Mixed doubles curling: Team USA gets needed extra ends win over Sweden

Chris Plys, of Team USA, competes against Team Norway during the Curling mixed doubles round robin at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

After starting the mixed doubles Olympic curling tournament 1-2, Team USA got the win they needed Friday in a 8-7 extra ends win over Sweden.

Sweden’s Almida De Val struggled with her shots all game, and those struggles came to a head in the ninth end when her final shot, a takeout attempt, just missed the U.S. stone, forcing Sweden to concede the final rock and the win.

The two teams went back-and-forth with single points in each of the first four ends.

A perfect throw by Team USA’s Vicky Persinger helped the American squad get one back in the second. It could have been two, but a measurement showed Sweden’s stone was inches closer, keeping the score tied at 1-1.

The US broke the 1-point scoring streak by stealing two in the fifth after setting up perfect blocks to keep De Val’s shot out of the inside.

But Sweden took the lead right back on a run-double-takeout shot by De Val for three points and a 5-4 lead.

Team USA answered in the seventh, taking full advantage of their power play and a perfect takeout shot by Persinger to retake the lead by two with one end to play.

And again Sweden responded with two in the eighth to force an extra end with the score tied 7-7.

With a break for the Olympic Opening Ceremony, Team USA (2-2) will return to the ice on Saturday at 1:05 a.m. EST to take on China.

Sweden (3-2) will play at the same time against Canada.

