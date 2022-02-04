Aussie aerial skier Laura Peel feels 'privileged' as flagbearer

Aerial skier Laura Peel (L) and figure skater Brendan Kerry (R) of Team Australia pose with their national flag during the Australian opening ceremony flagbearers announcement on Feb. 3, 2022.

Freestyle aerial skier Laura Peel said she felt "privileged" to be selected as one of Australia's flagbearers for the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday evening.

"I'm very proud of everything that I've done," said the 32-year-old skier, who is set for her third Olympics.

"Ultimately, it's going to come down to the competition," Peel said, adding that she has a "brilliant" team for the events.

She said there was plenty of competition from rivals including those from Ukraine and Belarus.

"Compared to previous Olympics there is a little more pressure but that is a privilege … Certainly can't get complacent," she said.

The freestyle skiing aerial competition starts on Feb. 10.

