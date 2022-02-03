National Signing Day: Spring Woods’ Rodriguez signs with ETBU, provides inspiration to program

HOUSTON - Sitting behind a white table with a Spring Woods Tigers backdrop draped behind him, Anthony Rodriguez looked out on the faces of his teammates, coaches and administrations.

Rodriguez, a safety for the Keith Cripps' Tigers football team who signed with East Texas Baptist University on Wednesday as a part of National Signing Day, had a message for his team.

"I just want to say, you all can do this too," Rodriguez said with a smile. "You all have a chance."

Cripps added about his message: "That showed how mature he is, it's not just about him. He puts other people up there as well and wants them to succeed as well."

For the Spring Woods football program, Cripps said it was it was big day for the program as a whole.

"A lot of our kids, they have aspirations to go on and play college football," he said. "This is an example of a kid who worked hard and was able to do that."

Rodriguez finished the season as an honorable mention all-district pick for the Tigers at defensive back. He will play safety at East Texas Baptist University.

“Some of the young athletes that we have here at the school, I’ve been working with them individually,” Rodriguez said. “Just to show them that they can do it. They’ve been putting in a lot of work. So, that’s really good to see. It inspires me too.”