VYPE Locker Talk: FBCA Quarterback Brady Dever talks football season, upcoming baseball season

Joshua Koch

Vype

HOUSTON - Brady Dever had a remarkable season for Fort Bend Christian Academy this fall.

The junior quarterback passed for 4,054 yards and 62 touchdowns leading the Eagles to the TAPPS 5A State Semifinals. Dever also stars on the diamond for Fort Bend Christian Academy as well.

Dever, who was recently named the VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Private School Offensive Player of the Year joined VYPE's Joshua Koch and Jackson DiPasquale to talk his football season, recruiting and more. Listen to the full interview below.

