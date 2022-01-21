HISTORY MADE: Eagles Make School History Reaching Regional Semis; What’s Next?

IT WAS A MAGICAL SEASON FOR THE KLEIN FOREST EAGLE FÚTBOL SQUAD AS COACH ROGER RAMIREZ LED HIS TEAM TO SCHOOL HISTORY, REACHING THE REGIONAL SEMIS. THE EAGLES FELL TO ROCKWALL HEATH BUT THE DYE HAS BEEN CAST FOR THE PROGRAM AFTER HOISTING THE COVETED DISTRICT 15-6A TITLE.

Klein Forest says goodbye to Nathan Lopez, the District MVP, to graduation, but returns Defensive MVP Rodrigo Rosales to the pitch.

Erik Segovia earned a first-team nod a year ago and will be assisted by a trio of second-teams in goalkeeper Kevin Avila, midfielder Manuel De Paz Andrade and forward Cristian Canas. Javeth Figueroa should also play a bigger factor this season.

While the boys team showed its dominance, the girls team is in a rebuilding status.

Forest struggled in 2021, but has hopes of being more competitive this season with the return of Alexa Zamarripa, Marlet De La Cruz, Alejandra Romo, Jennifer Coreas, Paloma Espinoza and Ahtziris Gutierrez.