WE ARE KLEIN HIGH: Both soccer programs eyeing playoff runs in 2022

THE KLEIN HIGH GIRLS SOCCER TEAM WAS JUST ON THE OUTSIDE OF THE PLAYOFF PICTURE BY A GAME LAST YEAR FINISHING 7-11-3 OVERALL AND 5-5-2 IN DISTRICT PLAY.

Key returners for the Bearkats in 2022 include first-team, all-district midfielder Elena Siekas, seconder-teamer Makenzie Blan (Defender) and honorable-mention pick Varia Sufueva (Outside Back). Another name to remember is junior Madalyn Nissen.

Last season, the Klein High boys found themselves in a ton of ties. The Bearkats finished the year 5-7-9 overall. Of those nine ties, five of them came in District 15-6A play and three came in the final four matches of the season.

This was a senior-laden team last year and will have a lot to replace. Coming back is second-team forward Parker Bowman, who will be a junior. Other juniors joining him will be Carson Alldredge (Center-Mid) and Zeke Beasley (Center Attacking Mid). Also, watch out for senior forward Roger Torres to help Klein get back into the playoffs in 2022.